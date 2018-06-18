HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Claudine

ID#362846

Female

Claudine is a six-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who came to the Houston SPCA with a bad wound on her back leg. Fortunately the Houston SPCA’s veterinary staff was able to treat it successfully and now she’s ready to find a loving home. Claudine is a purr factory, soliciting attention even when she’s receiving medical care. She’d love a home where she can receive ample cuddles. To learn how you can adopt Claudine go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the PetSmart in Almeda Crossing today!