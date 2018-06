HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Kiki

ID#367119

Female

Kiki is a four-year-old terrier mix with a megawatt smile and a personality to match. She loves playing fetch at the park and going for car rides with the windows cracked. She has spent her life as an only child so she may need some extra time to meet new animals. Kiki is house trained, but she also knows how to use puppy pads if that’s your preferred method! To learn how you can adopt Kiki go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today!