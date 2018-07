HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Ethel

ID#362827

Female

Ethel is a five-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was transferred in to the Houston SPCA from another organization who needed help finding her a home. She’s a lap-loving cat who just needs someone to give her a chance to show her true colors. This striking orange-and-white tabby will win you over in no time! To learn how you can adopt Ethel go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, or call 713-869-7722 to speak with a client care team member today!