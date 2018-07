HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Ares

ID#316930

Male

Ares is a two-year-old Labrador mix who is looking for the right family. He is an active dog who enjoys attention. He’s house trained and gets along with other dogs, though he needs to be fed separately because he’s protective of his food. Ares is house trained and crate trained, and he also knows ‘sit’ and ‘shake’! To learn how you can adopt this handsome fellow go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today!