HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Ford

ID#358483

Male

Ford is a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was rescued by the Houston SPCA on the 24-hour injured animal ambulance with an injured hip. He spent several months healing and learning how to be a pet cat, and now he’s ready to find a loving home! He can be a bit shy at first, but he enjoys attention… on his terms. Ford is a cat-lover’s cat for sure. To learn how you can welcome this handsome tabby into your home go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today!