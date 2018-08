HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Lady

ID#367618

Female

Lady is a four-year-old Terrier mix who is ready to find a loving home. She came to the Houston SPCA because the other pet in the household didn’t much care for her. She adores kids and plays well with them. Her favorite pastimes include cuddling, playing and being social! Lady is house trained and knows how to ‘sit’, and she’d love to learn even more. To learn how you can adopt Lady go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today!