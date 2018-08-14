HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Ella

ID#370846

Female

Ella is a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was taken in off the streets by a kind family after she gave birth to a litter of kittens. The family cared for the cats as long as they could, and then brought them to the Houston SPCA so they could find loving homes. Ella is a social butterfly who craves attention. Her beautiful coat pattern is sure to be a conversation starter. To learn how you can adopt Ella, go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today!