HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK FOR MARCH 18TH

Oreo is a beautiful, four-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who is looking for the perfect home. She has some minor health issues that will need monitoring, but her lovely personality more than make up for any extra effort she requires. Her family moved away and couldn’t bring her along, so she’s looking for some stability in her life. To learn how you can adopt Oreo go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today!