Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees to hold Meeting Thursday, August 17th

HUNTSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

REGULAR BOARD MEETING FOLLOWED BY SPECIAL BOARD WORKSHOP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AUGUST 17, 2017

6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Huntsville Independent School District will be held Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which formal action may be taken, are as follows:

I. CA LL TO ORDER A. Announcement by the President as to the presence of a quorum B. Certification that public notice of the meeting was given in accordance with the provision of Section 551.002 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code. II. Op ening Exercises A. Invocation B. Pledges C. Board Recognitions 1. Staff 2. Bright Spots D. Public Comment 1. Non-Agenda Items 2. Agenda Items III. ITEMS REQUIRING BOARD ACTION A. Consent Agenda 1. Consider Board approval of minutes 2. Consider Board approval of the monthly financial statements 3. Consider Board approval of budget amendment #7 4. Consider Board approval of Resolution #17-27 Identification of Hazardous Roadway Zones 5. Consider Board approval of 2017-2018 District Goals B. Consider Board approval of 2017-2018 Compensation Plan C. Consider Board approval of Resolution of Gratitude and Acceptance of Gift Presenter: Kevin Stanford D. Consider Board approval of Engage2Learn Contract Presenter: Howell Wright IV. RE PORT/DISCUSSION ITEMS A. Grading Guidelines Report Presenter: A. Turner/M. Schnitta V. SU PERINTENDENT REPORT A. 1st Day of School VI. NE XT MEETING NOTICE A. Public Hearing and Special Called Board Meeting-August 21, 2017 12:00 PM B. Regular Board of Trustee Meeting-September 21, 2017-6:00 PM

Regular Board Meeting AUGUST 17, 2017

VII. CLOSED SESSION: Closed session will be held for the purposes permitted in Section 551.074 and 551,071 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code. A. Personnel (551.074): for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee or hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee and Consultation with Attorney (551.071) (551.0821) (551.129) For the purpose of a private consultation between the Board of Trustees and its attorney when the Board of Trustees seeks attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation, settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Board of Trustees’ counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meeting Act. 1. Discussion of District Administrative Staff 2. Possible discussion on Employment/Resignations of District Administrative Positions 3. Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sections 551.071 and 551.0821, and 551.129, consultation with school attorney concerning pending litigation and possible settlement of matter styled Student v. Huntsville Independent School District, Dkt. No. 200-SE-0417 (Before a Special Education Hearing Officer for the State of Texas). VIII. RE CONVENE FROM CLOSED SESSION A. Announcement by the President that the Board has concluded its closed session discussions as permitted by Texas Government Code, Section 551.074 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code IX. ITEMS REQUIRING ACTION A. Consider Board approval of employment/resignations of district administrative positions B. Consider and take possible action in the matter styled Student v. Huntsville Independent School District, Dkt. No. 200-SE-0417 (Before a Special Education Hearing Officer for the State of Texas). X. AD JOURNMENT XI. Special Called Board Workshop A. Discussion on Tax Rate 2017-2018 XII. Adj ournment

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board should determine that a closed or executive session of the Board should be held or is required to be held in relation to any item included in this Notice, then such closed or executive session as authorized by Section 551.001 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code (“The Open Meetings Act”) will be held by the Board at the date, hour or place given in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board may conveniently meet in such closed or executive session concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Sections 551.071-

551.084 and 39.030, inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act.

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive session, then such final action, final decision, or final vote shall be at either:

the open meeting covered by this Notice upon the reconvening of this public meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting of the Board upon Notice thereof, as the Board shall

The items listed in this Notice may be considered in any order at the discretion of the Board or the Board President.

I, Sherry Odom, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, do hereby certify that a copy of the August 17, 2017, Board Agenda was posted on the front door of the Hawkins Administration Building and HISD web-site, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, in compliance with Chapter 551.002, Texas Government Code.

DATE OF POSTING: AUGUST 11, 2017 TIME OF POSTING: 5:00 PM