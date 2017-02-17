Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees to hold Monthly Board Meeting February 23rd

HUNTSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING

BOARD OF TRUSTEES FEBRUARY 23, 2017

6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Huntsville Independent School District will be held Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which formal action may be taken, are as follows:

CALL TO ORDER Announcement by the President as to the presence of a quorum Certification that public notice of the meeting was given in accordance with the provision of Section

551.002 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code.

Opening Exercises Invocation Pledges Bright Spots

Presenter: Gary Juarez

Board Recognitions Students Staff Employee of the Month Educator of the Month Other High Student Attendance Campus High Staff Attendance Campus Thank You Letters Presenter: Board Member Public Comment Non-Agenda Items Agenda Items

Ill. PUBLIC HEARING ON 2015-2016 TEXAS ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE REPORT (TAPR)

Presenter: Angee Andrus

ITEMS REQUIRING BOARD ACTION Consent Agenda Consider Board approval of minutes Consider Board approval of the monthly financial statements Consider Board approval of budget amendment #3 Consider Board adoption of Resolution #17-11 recognizing March 30- April 8, 2017 as “County Fair Week” in HISD Consider Board approval of Resolution #17-12 Proclaiming March 2017 as Celebrate Public Schools Month and designating the week of February 27-March 3, 2017 as Celebrate Texas

Regular Board Meeting FEBRUARY 23, 201 7

executive session concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Sections 551.071-

551.084 and 39.03Q; inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act. ‘

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive session, then such final action, final decision, or final vote shall be at either:

the open meeting covered by this Notice upon the reconvening of this public meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting of the Board upon Notice thereof, as the Board shall

The items listed in this Notice may be considered in any order at the discretion of the Board or the Board President.

.

Ii’Sherry Odom, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, do hereby certify that a copy of the February·z3, 2017, Board Agenda was’ p6sted on the front.door of the’.Hawkins Administration-Building and HISD web-site, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, in compliance with Chapter 551.002, Texas Government Code. .

DATE OF POSTING: FEBRUARY 17, 2017 TIME OF POSTING: 9:00 AM