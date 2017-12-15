HUNTSVILLE ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET DECEMBER 19TH

HUNTSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING

BOARD OF TRUSTEES DECEMBER 19, 2017

6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Huntsville Independent School District will be held Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which formal action may be taken, are as follows:

CALL TO ORDER Annm:mcement by the President as to the presence of a quorum Certification that public notice of the meeting was g[ven in accordance with the provision of Section

551.002 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code.

Opening Exercises Invocation Pledges Board Recognitions Bright Spots Students Other Public Comment Non-Agenda Items Agenda Items

Ill. ITEMS REQUIRING BOARD ACTION

Consent Agenda Consider Board approval of minutes Consider Board approval of the monthly finan9ial statements Consider Board approval of Budget Amendment #3. Consider Board approval of Property/Casualty/Fleet Insurance renewal Consider Board approval to amend HISD T-TESS, Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System, Appraisers Consider Board approval of extension of Texas Online Preparatory School K-12 (TOPS) contract deadline

Presenter: Kevin Stanford

REPORT/DISCUSSION ITEMS Discipline Written Report Principal Written Report Monthly Digital Report-Cosmetology Program Presenter: Linda Daniel NEXT MEETING NOTICE Special Called Board Meeting-January 8, 2018 6:30 PM

Regular Board Meeting DECEMBER 19, 2017

Regular Board of Trustees Meeting – January 18, 2018 6:00 PM

CLOSED SESSION: Closed session will be held for the purposes permitted in Section 074, 551.071, 551.0821 and 551.129, et. seq. of the Texas Government Code. Personnel (551.074): for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee or hear complaints or charges against a public officer or Discuss District Administrative Personnel Consider Board approval of employment/resignations of teachers and other professional Discuss Proposal on Staff Salary Increases Technology Department Reorganization/Salary adjustment

RECONVENE FROM CLOSED SESSION Announcement by the President that the Board had concluded its closed session discussions as permitted by Texas Government Code, Section 074 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code

ACTION ITEMS Consider Board approval of personnel-related items Consider Board approval of Technology Department Reorganization/Salary Adjustments



ADJOURNMENT

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board should determine that a closed or executive session of the Board should be held or is required to be held in relation to any item included in this Notice, then such closed or executive session as authorized by Section 551.001 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code (“The Open Meetings Act”) will be held by the Board at the date, hour or place given in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board may conveniently meet in such closed or executive session concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Sections 551.071-

551.084 and 39.030, inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act.

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive session, then such final action, final decision, or final vote shall be at either:

the open meeting covered by this Notice upon the reconvening of this public meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting of the Board upon Notice thereof, as the Board shall

The items listed in this Notice may be considered in any order at the discretion of the Board or the Board President.

I, Sherry Odom, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, do hereby certify that a copy of the December 19, 2017, Board Agenda was posted on the front door of the Hawkins Administration Building and HISD web-site, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, in compliance with Chapter 551.002, Texas Government Code.

POSTING DATE: DECEMBER 15, 2017 POSTING TIME: 10:00 AM