Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday, September 26th

HUNTSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING

BOARD OF TRUSTEES SEPTEMBER 26, 2017

6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Huntsville Independent School District will be held Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which formal action may be taken, are as follows:

CALL TO ORDER Announcement by the President as to the presence of a quorum Certification that public notice of the meeting was given in accordance with the provision of Section

551.002 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code. ·

Opening Exercises Pledges Invocation Board Recognitions Bright Spots Staff Other Thank you letters Presenter: Board member Public Comment Non-Agenda Items Agenda Items

Ill. ITEMS REQUIRING BOARD ACTION

Consent Agenda Consider Board approval of minutes Consider Board approval of Budget Amendment #8 (2016-2017) Consider Board approval of 2017-2018 T-TESS Appraisal Calendar Consider Board approval of HISD T-TESS, Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System, Appraisers Consider Board approval of Resolution #18-02 Recognizing October 23-31, 2017, as “Red Ribbon Week” in Huntsville Consider Board approval of Resolution #18-04 Walker County Texas 4-H Organization as approved extracurricular activity and Resolution #18-05 County Agents as Adjunct Faculty Consider Board approval of Missed School Days Waiver due to Hurricane Harvey Consider Board approval of Mance Park Middle School Washington DC trip and Huntsville High School Germany trip as Board approved Consider Board approval for Mance Park Middle School Roof Replacement Presenter: Larry Brown Consider Board approval of Network Firewall equipment purchase and annual maintenance

contract

Presenter: Tracie Simental

Consider Board approval to update the 2017-2018 Compensation Plan Consider Board approval of Resolution 18-03 allowi.ng compensation of district employees during Hurricane Harvey school closure

Presenter: Kevin Stanford

Consider Board approval of Resolution 18-06 Board of Director Nominations for Walker County Appraisal District 2017-2018 Term REPORT/DISCUSSION ITEMS 2017 State Accountability Ratings Presenter: Angee Andrus Principal Written Reports Monthly Discipline Comparison Report-written only NEXT MEETING NOTICE 2017 TASA/TASB Convention – October 6-8, 2017 Special Called Board Workshop (Team of Eight) – October 12, 2017 6:30 PM Regular Board of Trustees Meeting – October 19, 2017 at 6:00 PM 2017 HHS Homecoming Parade -October 26, 2017 6:30 PM CLOSED SESSION: Closed session will be held for the purposes permitted in Section 074, 551.071, 551.0821, 551.076 and 551.129 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code. Safety Audit Report (551.076) To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or Safety Audit Report Presenter: Kevin Stanford Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sections 071 and 551.0821, and 551.129, consultation with school attorney and deliberation concerning a public school student wherein personally identifiable information will necessarily be revealed. Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sections 071 and 551.0821, and 551.129, consultation with school attorney concerning case styled Huntsville ISD v. Mildred Johnson; Cause No. 1628090, In the 12th Judicial District Court of Walker County, Texas. Personnel (551.074): for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee or hear complaints or charges against a public officer or Discuss district administrative personnel as necessary EmploymenUResignations of District Administrative Positions

RECONVENE FROM CLOSED SESSION

ITEMS REQUIRING ACTION PERSONNEL RELATED-ITEMS Consider Board approval of employmenUresignations of district administrative positions CLOSED SESSION: Closed session will be held for the purposes permitted in Section 074,



551.082 and 551.0821 et seq. of the Texas Government Code

LEVEL Ill HEARING For the purpose of conducting a Level Ill Employee complaint RECONVENE FROM CLOSED SESSION ITEMS REQUIRING BOARD ACTION

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive session, then such final action, final decision, or final vote shall be at either: the open meeting covered by this Notice upon the reconvening of this public meeting or at a subsequent public meeting of the Board upon Notice thereof, as the Board shall determine

ADJOURNMENT

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board should determine that a closed or executive session of the Board should be held or is required to be held in relation to any item included in this Notice, then such closed or executive session as authorized by Section 551.001 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code ("The Open Meetings Act") will be held by the Board at the date, hour or place given in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board may conveniently meet in such closed or executive session concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Sections 551.071-551.084 and 39.030, inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act.

551.084 and 39.030, inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act.

The items listed in this Notice may be considered in any order at the discretion of the Board or the Board President.

I, Sherry Odom, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, do hereby certify that a copy of the September 26, 2017, Board Agenda was posted on the front door of the Hawkins Administration Building and HISD web-site, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, in compliance with Chapter 551.002, Texas Government Code.

POSTING DATE: September 21, 2017 POSTING TIME: 3:00 PM