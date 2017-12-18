Huntsville ISD – Board of Trustees Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, TX (December 15, 2017) – Huntsville ISD Trustees named Dr. Larry Scott Sheppard as the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent vacancy at its December 14 Special Called meeting. Dr. Scott Sheppard has served as the Assistant Superintendent for Secondary School Administration in Cypress-Fairbanks ISD since 2011, directly overseeing 35 secondary campuses in the 3rd largest school district in Texas. He earned a Bachelor of Music from Lamar University, a Master of Educational Administration from Stephen F.

Austin State University, and a Doctor of Educational Administration from Texas A&M University.

With over 29 years of experience in education, Dr. Sheppard’s teaching career began as a band director in Jasper ISD and Kirbyville CISD. After 13 years as a teacher and administrator, he became the principal of Kirbyville Junior High. In 2004, Dr. Sheppard relocated to Katy where he served as the associate principal of Katy High School and later as the principal of Katy Junior High. Throughout Dr. Sheppard’s career, he has been a part of great teams that have increased academic performance and extracurricular success for students, while also improving staff morale at campuses with much diversity.

Dr. Sheppard is married to Donna, also a school administrator, and they have five children.

Shortly following the state-mandated 21-day waiting period, Trustees plan to finalize their decision and vote to officially hire Dr. Sheppard as Huntsville ISD new superintendent.