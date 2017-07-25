Huntsville ISD Deputy Superintendent hired as Superintendent of Carlsbad Municipal School District in New Mexico

Huntsville ISD announced today that Dr. Gregory Rodriguez, Deputy Superintendent has been hired by the Carlsbad Municipal School District in New Mexico as their new Superintendent for the 2017-2018 school year. The CMS School Board announced their decision to hire Dr. Rodriguez last Friday after he was one of three candidates presented for consideration by McPherson Jacobson, LLC from among 31 applicants.

Dr. Rodriguez provided notification of the decision to HISD Superintendent Dr. Howell Wright and district administration just as soon as he learned of CMS’s decision Friday afternoon. Dr. Rodriguez’s resignation with Huntsville ISD will be effective this coming Friday, July 28, 2017, to allow him the time needed to relocate and prepare for Carlsbad’s start of school which begins on August 9.

Dr. Rodriguez has been with Huntsville ISD since 2015. Prior to joining Huntsville, he served San Marcos Consolidated ISD as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability for almost a year and as Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability for 4 years prior to that. He earned his doctorate in 2013 from Texas State University in San Marcos where he also received his bachelor’s in 1995. He earned his master’s in 2003 at Houston Baptist University in Houston.

“On behalf of this entire district, we express our sincere appreciation to Dr. Rodriguez for his efforts while serving as Deputy Superintendent of our schools for the past two years. We thank him for his leadership and attribute many program improvements and achievements to his expertise and direction. We are very proud of him and join with his family in excitement for this new opportunity to lead Carlsbad Municipal School District as their Superintendent. We congratulate Dr. Rodriguez and wish him all the best. We know great things are ahead for their students and staff!” shared Dr. Wright.

Huntsville ISD has no plans to fill the vacancy created by Rodriguez’s resignation. In fact, the deputy position will be absorbed with the responsibilities reassigned among current administrative leaders. This change creates an opportunity for administrative reorganization allowing some shifts in roles and duties to help better meet the needs of the district and have the greatest positive impact moving forward.