Huntsville ISD School Board Recognition Month

Huntsville ISD Press Release

Huntsville ISD Recognizes January as School Board Appreciation Month

HUNTSVILLE, TX – Tuesday, January 17, 2017

January is School Board Recognition Month and Huntsville ISD joins other districts across the state to show appreciation and thanks to these local leaders for their dedication and willingness to serve as advocates for our children and public schools. As elected officials, they are the voice of their communities, serving first and foremost in the best interest of Texas schoolchildren.

“Even though we are making a special effort in January to show appreciation to our board members, we realize their many contributions reflect a year-round commitment. They generously give of themselves to ensure that decisions directly affecting our local schools are made by representatives of this community, people who are close to our schools and know our teachers, parents, and students,” said Dr. Howell Wright, Huntsville ISD Superintendent of Education.

“Board members shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices. Their ultimate goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district,” Wright said. “It’s more important than ever before that the public supports our schools so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. Our board members provide vision and leadership in their roles as advocates, and they will continue to stand up for public education and guard against anything that takes away from our children,” he said.

In recent months, the Board of Trustees joined the ranks of other forward thinking, flexible, and future-ready Texas school districts by approving a District of Innovation Plan for Huntsville ISD. Last week, school board members attended the Schlechty School Board Conference in Austin, Texas, and participated in some engaging activities and conversations that will support their plans for innovation and guide the direction of our district. Working with Texas Association of School Boards, our trustees participated in a board policy review workshop in early January, to update and align its current policies with recommended practices. Members also recently reviewed the approved Facility Condition Assessment prepared and presented by LAN, Inc. to better understand the condition of the district’s current facilities for the purpose of sound decision making as they address, plan, and prioritize facility needs. In a response to the A-F School accountability Rating System released the first week of January, the Board joined many other public school boards in Texas by adopting a resolution calling for a repeal of the system. In fact, just this week, trustees participated in a workshop alongside district leaders to discuss direction in the development of a Community-Based School Accountability System as an alternative to the state’s A-F system. The Board looks forward to continuing the valuable community-inspired work with the Strategic Design Committee to address the goals and actions as we move into the second year of the district’s 5-year plan.

Board members currently serving Huntsville ISD are Board President Tracy Stoudt, Vice President Rissie Owens. Secretary Trey Wharton, and trustees Patrick Antwi, J.T. Langley, Sam Moak and Dr. Karin Olson- Williams.

“Our district benefits from the tireless work and countless hours contributed by these local citizens who work without pay. Serving as a crucial link between the community and classroom, this board is responsible for an annual budget of $ 57 million, more than 880 employees, 7300 students, 8 traditional campuses, and 3 virtual schools. Please help us thank these dedicated volunteers for their efforts to make a difference and their unfailing commitment to the continued success of our students now and in the future,” shared Wright.