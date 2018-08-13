HUNTSVILLE ISD’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO HOLD REGULAR MEETING AUGUST 16TH

HUNTSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC HEARING AND REGULAR BOARD MEETING BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AUGUST 16, 2018

6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Huntsville Independent School District will be held Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 6:00 PM at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which formal action may be taken, are as follows:

I. CALL TO ORDER

A. Announcement by the President as to the presence of a quorum

B. Certification that public notice of the meeting was given in accordance with the provision of Section

551.002 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code.

II. 2018-2019 SCHOOL YEAR BUDGET AND TAX RATE PUBLIC HEARING COMMENCING AT 6:00 PM

A. Public Hearing: 2018-2019 School Year Budget and Tax Rate-an opportunity will be provided for the district taxpayers to address the Board of Trustees regarding the Budget and Tax Rate as indicated in the proper notice given. If a taxpayer would like to address the Board regarding the 2018-2019 School Year Budget and Tax Rate, a public comment card should be completed prior to the start of the Public Hearing as well as signing in.

B. Presentation of the proposed 2018-2019 School Year Budget and Tax Rate Presenter: Paul Brown

Ill. ADJOURNMENT

IV. CALL TO ORDER (REGULAR BOARD MEETING)

V. Opening Exercises

A. Invocation

B. Pledges

C. Board Recognitions

1. Bright Spots

2. Staff

3. Other

a. Entergy Incentive Reward Presenter: Kevin Stanford

b. Special Recognition

D. Public Comment

1. Non-Agenda Items

2. Agenda Items

VI. ITEMS REQUIRING BOARD ACTION

A. Consent Agenda

1. Consider Board approval of minutes

2. Consider Board approval of the monthly financial statements

3. Consider Board approval of Budget Amendment #10

4. Consider Board approval of Custom Clothing bid

5. Consider Board approval of Resolution #18-20 authorizing HISD to participate in Region VI ESC Educational Purchasing lnterlocal Cooperative at Region 6 (EPIC6) Purchasing Coop

6. Consider Board approval of Resolution #18-21 Waiver of Penalty and Interest

7. Consider Board approval of amendment of T-TESS appraisers

8. Consider Board approval of the T-TESS Appraisers Calendar

B. Consider Board approval of the 2018-2019 School Year Budget Presenter: Paul Brown

C. Consider Board approval of Ordinance 19-01 setting the 2018-2019 School Year Tax Rate

1. Maintenance and Operations Tax Rate

2. Debt Service Tax Rate

D. Consider Board approval of deletion of Policy FOG (LOCAL) Presenter: Kevin Stanford

E. Consider Board approval of addition of statement #6 as written in the proposed draft of Policy FNG (LOCAL)

Presenter: Kevin Stanford

VII. SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

A. Convocation/Start of School Year 2018-2019 Report

VIII. NEXT MEETING NOTICE

A. Team of Eight Board Workshop-September 4, 2018 6:30 PM

B. Regular Board of Trustee Meeting-September 18, 2018-6:00 PM

C. TASA/TASB Conference 2018-September 27-30, 2018

IX. CLOSED SESSION: Closed session will be held for the purposes permitted in Section 551.074 and 551,071 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code.

A. Personnel (551.074): for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee or hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee and Consultation with Attorney (551.071) (551.0821) (551.129) For the purpose of a private consultation between the Board of Trustees and its attorney when the Board of Trustees seeks attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation, settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Board of Trustees’ counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meeting Act.

1. Discussion of District Administrative Staff

2. Review of recently employed personnel

X. RECONVENE FROM CLOSED SESSION

A. Announcement by the President that the Board has concluded its closed session discussions as permitted by Texas Government Code, Section 551.074 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code

XI. ADJOURNMENT

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board should determine that a closed or executive session of the Board should be held or is required to be held in relation to any item included in this Notice, then such closed or executive session as authorized by Section 551.001 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code (“The Open Meetings Act”) will be held by the Board at the date, hour or place given in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board may conveniently meet in such closed or

executive session concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Sections 551.071-

551.084 and 39.030, inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act.

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive session, then such final action, final decision, or final vote shall be at either:

a. the open meeting covered by this Notice upon the reconvening of this public meeting, or

b. at a subsequent public meeting of the Board upon Notice thereof, as the Board shall determine.

The items listed in this Notice may be considered in any order at the discretion of the Board or the Board President.

I, Sherry Odom, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, do hereby certify that a copy of the August 16, 2018, Board Agenda was posted on the front door of the Hawkins Administration Building and HISD web-site, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, in compliance with Chapter 551.002, Texas Government Code.

DATE OF POSTING: AUGUST 10, 2018 TIME OF POSTING: 3:30 PM