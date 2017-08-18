Huntsville ISD’s Board of Trustees to meet Monday, August 21st

HUNTSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC HEARING FOLLOWED BY SPECIAL CALLED MEETING-AMENDED BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AUGUST 21, 2017

12:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Huntsville Independent School District will be held Monday, August 21, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which formal action may be taken, are as follows:

I. C ALL TO ORDER A. Announcement by the President as to the presence of a quorum B. Certification that public notice of the meeting was given in accordance with the provision of Section 551.002 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code. II. 2 P 017-2018 SCHOOL YEAR BUDGET AND TAX RATE PUBLIC HEARING COMMENCING AT 6:00 M A. Presentation of the proposed 2017-2018 School Year Budget and Tax Rate B. Public Hearing: 2076-2018 School Year Budget and Tax Rate-an opportunity will be provided for the district taxpayers to address the Board of Trustees regarding the Budget and Tax Rate as indicated in the proper notice given. III. A DJOURNMENT IV. C ALL TO ORDER V. ITEMS REQUIRING BOARD ACTION A. Consider Board approval of the proposed 2017-2018 School Year Budget B. Consider Board approval of Ordinance 17-01 setting the 2017-2018 School Year Tax Rate C. Consider Board approval an Order calling for a Tax Ratification Election D. Consider Board approval of the continuation of a waiver to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for operation of a Virtual Full-Time School for school years 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-202. Presenter: Angie Andrus VI. A DJOURNMENT

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board should determine that a closed or executive session of the Board should be held or is required to be held in relation to any item included in this Notice, then such closed or executive session as authorized by Section 551.001 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code (“The Open Meetings Act”) will be held by the Board at the date, hour or place given in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board may conveniently meet in such closed or executive session concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Sections 551.071-

551.084 and 39.030, inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act.

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive session, then such final action, final decision, or final vote shall be at either:

the open meeting covered by this Notice upon the reconvening of this public meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting of the Board upon Notice thereof, as the Board shall

The items listed in this Notice may be considered in any order at the discretion of the Board or the Board President.

Special Called Board Meeting AUGUST 21, 2017

I, Sherry Odom, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, do hereby certify that a copy of the August 21, 2017, Board Agenda was posted on the front door of the Hawkins Administration Building and HISD web-site, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, in compliance with Chapter 551.002, Texas Government Code.

Date of Posting: August 18, 2017 Time of Posting: 8:30 AM

Sherry Odom, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent