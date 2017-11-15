Huntsville ISD’S Board of Trustees to meet November 16th

HUNTSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING

BOARD OF TRUSTEES NOVEMBER 16, 2017

6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Huntsville Independent School District will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which formal action may be taken, are as follows:

CALL TO ORDER OPENING EXERCISES Invocation Pledges Board Recognitions Bright Spots Students Staff Employee of the Month Educator of the Month Other High Student Attendance Campus High Staff Attendance Campus Letters of Thanks Presenter: Board member Public Comment Non-Agenda Items Agenda Items

Ill. ITEMS REQUIRING BOARD ACTION

Consent Agenda Consider Board approval of minutes Consider Board approval of the monthly financial statements Consider Board approval of budget amendment #2 Consider Board approval to accept bids on: Technology Supplies and Equipment Maintenance Supplies and Equipment Automotive, Bus Parts, and Supplies Consider Board approval of Huntsville High School Girls Basketball team trip as a Board­ approved Consider Board approval of Policy Update 109 Consider Board approval of HISD T-PESS Appraisers

Consider Board approval of Band Uniform Purchase

Consider Board approval of purchase of Chillers for Huntsville High School Presenter: Kevin Stanford/Larry Brown Consider Board approval of Resolution #18-08 casting the District votes in the Walker County Appraisal District Board of Directors election Consider Board approval of Order Canvassing returns and declaring results of Tax Ratification Election (TRE) Administer Oath of Office to Elected Board of Trustees Consider Board approval of Reorganization of Bord Officers Board President Board Vice President Board Secretary REPORT/DISCUSSION ITEMS Discipline Written Report Principals Written Report Digital Report on CTE Program Presenter: Matthew Lahey Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Report Private Fiber Report-Technology Presenter: Nadine Pharries NEXT MEETING NOTICE Special Called Board Meeting – November 27, 2017 6:30 PM Christmas Parade – December 2, 2017 – 6:30 PM Regular Board Meeting – December 19, 2017 6:00 PM (Tuesday) CLOSED SESSION: Closed session will be held for the purposes permitted in Section 074, 551.071, and 551.129 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code. Personnel (551.074): for the purpose of considerin’g the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee or hear complaints or charges against a public officer or Discussion of District Administrative Staff Discussion of personnel-related items Discuss scheduling of Level Ill Hearing

RECONVENE FROM CLOSED SESSION Announcement by the President that the Board had concluded its closed session discussions as permitted by Texas Government Code, Section 551′.071, 071, 551.0821, and 551.129 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code.

ITEMS REQUIRING BOARD ACTION Consider Board approval of personnel-related items



ADJOURNMENT

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board should determine that a closed or executive session of the Board should be held or is required to be held in relation to any item included in this Notice, then such closed or executive session as authorized by Section 551.001 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code (“The Open Meetings Act”) will be held by the Board at the date, hour or place given in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board may conveniently meet in such closed or

executive session concerning any and all subjects and for atJy’ and all purposes permitted by Sections 551.071-

551.084 and 39.030, inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act. ·

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive session, then such final action, final decision, or final vote shall be at either:

the open meeting covered by this Notice upon the recbnvening of this public meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting of the Board upon Notice thereof, as the Board shall

The items listed in this Notice may be considered in any ordr.at the discretion of the Board or the Board President.

I, Sherry Odom, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, do hereby certify that a copy of the November 16, 2017, Board Agenda was posted on the front door of the Hawkins Administration Building and HISD Web-site, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, in compliance with Chapter 551.002, Texas Government Code.

DATE OF POSTING: NOVEMBER 10, 2017 TIME OF POSTING: 3:00 PM :