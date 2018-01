Huntsville ISD’s Board of Trustees’ Special Called Board Mtg.

HUNTSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL CALLEO MEETING

BOARD OF TRUSTEES JANUARY 29, 2018

6:30 PM

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Huntsville Independent School District will be held Monday, January 29, 2018 at 6:30 PM at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which formal action may be taken, are as follows:

CALL TO ORDER Announcement by the President as to the presence of a quorum Certification that public notice of the meeting was given in accordance with the provision of Section

551.002 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code.

CLOSED SESSION: Closed session will be held for the purposes permitted in Section 074, 551.071, 551.0821 and 551.129 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code. Personnel (551.074): for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee or hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee and Consultation with Attorney (551.071) (551.0821) (551.129) For the purpose of a private consultation between the Board of Trustees and its attorney when the Board of Trustees seeks attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation, settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Board of Trustees’ counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meeting Consult with Board on personnel issue Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sections 071, 551.074. 551.0821 and 551.129 possible consultation with school attorney concerning personnel matters.

Ill. RECONVENE FROM CLOSED SESSION

Adjournment

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board should determine that a closed or executive session of the Board should be held or is required to be held in relation to any item included in this Notice, then such closed or executive session as authorized by Section 551.001 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code (“The Open Meetings Act”) will be held by the Board at the date, hour or place given in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board may conveniently meet in such closed or executive session concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Sections 551.071-

551.084 and 39.030, inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act.

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive session, then such final action, final decision, or final vote shall be at either:

the open meeting covered by this Notice upon the reconvening of this public meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting of the Board upon Notice thereof, as the Board shall

The items listed in this Notice may be considered in any order at the discretion of the Board or the Board President.