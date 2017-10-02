Huntsville State of the City by Beth O'Brien | Oct 2, 2017 | Local News State of the City Join the City on October 12 for the annual State of the City address! Meet with City staff, hear updates on City projects from your City Manager, and learn more about everything happening in Huntsville. This is a great place to meet your neighbors and enjoy an evening getting to know your Councilmembers and City employees. State of the City will be held at the Walker County Storm Shelter ( 445 State Highway 75 North) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the event and providing refreshments. Admission is free and all are welcome. We hope to see you there! For more information, call 936-291-5428.