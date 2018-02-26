I45 WEEKEND CLOSURE IN NEW WAVERLY THE NIGHT OF MARCH THIRD THROUGH NOON MARCH FOURTH

[From the New Waverly Volunteer Fire department]

Weather and Construction Lead to a Busy Winter Season for Emergency Personnel on Area Roadways

New Waverly area sees 50% increase in number of motor vehicle accidents this winter, with majority of accidents taking place in IH-45 construction zones.

A cold and wet winter has kept emergency personnel hopping on IH 45 between Huntsville and New Waverly as a major freeway construction project that promises to bring future relief to a busy stretch of freeway plods along. In spite of the weather, work crews have continued to make progress and are planning another freeway shutdown this Saturday night. IH 45 northbound lanes will be shut down Saturday night at 8pm and are not expected to re-open until noon on Sunday. Work crews will be setting support columns for the new FM 1374 freeway overpass.

Rainy weather this past Sunday led to a number of freeway accidents in the construction zone, with the largest involving several vehicles, sending 3 to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. If not for the actions of an 18 wheeler driver, the accident could have been much worse, as the driver drove his truck off the roadway to avoid other passenger vehicles after they struck each other. The accident occurred in the construction zone approximately halfway between New Waverly and Huntsville, shutting down the northbound lanes for almost 2 hours and snarling southbound traffic as drivers slowed down to see what was happening.

Since December 1st, New Waverly Firefighters and Walker County EMS have been called to approximately 50 accidents, with the vast majority occurring on IH 45. While many of these have resulted in no injuries, a few have been serious, requiring firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to free drivers trapped in their vehicles. Rainy weather and low visibility are contributing factors in some of the accidents, but some have occurred under ideal conditions as well.

Drivers are reminded of the lower speed limit throughout the construction zone by signs and radar screens and DPS Troopers have been working the area as well in an attempt to convince drivers to slow down. While the posted speed limit in the construction zone is 65 mph, drivers should always match their speed to current conditions in order to avoid accidents. Traffic fines can be double when workers are present in the construction zone and drivers can be cited for operating at unsafe speeds regardless of the posted speed limit.

In addition, drivers must move over if possible when approaching flashing lights and if it is not possible to move over, then drivers must slow down at least 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Fines under the state’s “Move Over, Slow Down” laws can range up to $2000.