IH-45 LANE CLOSURES AND TRAFFIC SHIFT IN NEW WAVERLY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH NOON SUNDAY

WALKER COUNTY – Beginning at 8 PM Saturday, March 24, 2018, and ending at 12 PM Sunday, March 25, 2018, the northbound lanes of IH-45 will be closed to traffic from Exit 102 at FM 1375 in New Waverly to the northbound Entrance Ramp at FM 1374. Vehicles traveling north on IH-45 in this area will be detoured onto the FM 1375/FM 1374/IH-45 Interchange ramps. All northbound IH-45 traffic must exit IH-45. IH-45 traffic may continue on the East Frontage Road to the IH-45 Entrance Ramp north of FM 1374. Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for extended delays during this northbound IH-45 closure.

The reason for the northbound IH-45 lane closures is to allow TxDOT place concrete on the bridge deck for the new FM 1374 bridge overpass, which is part of a larger project to reconstruct seven miles of IH-45 in this area to decrease traffic congestion and travel times, and increase safety along the route.

Beginning at 5 PM Saturday, March 24, 2018 the northbound I-45 traffic will be shifted from the existing northbound lanes into the newly constructed lanes in the median. There are two 11 foot lanes with one foot shoulders contained within concrete barrier. Drivers should reduce speed and maintain safe traveling distances between vehicles.

Northbound I-45 traffic will remain in this location until the existing northbound lanes are constructed into three lanes of concrete pavement.

IH-45 will be reconstructed to pass over local roads (including FM 1374 and FM 1375) to increase public safety by reducing any interference with IH-45 traffic due to future bridge maintenance and to eliminate the damage caused by over-height loads.

To alert drivers to the lane closures and detours, changeable message signs will be placed near the northbound lanes of IH-45 beginning about a week before the closures. The speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH throughout the limits of the project.

The IH-45 lane closures are part of the reconstruction of IH-45 that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concreted median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

During the 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.