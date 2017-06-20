Judge Doyal: county prepares for potential storm impact; advises residents

JUNE 20, 2017 – Conroe TX —

Judge Craig Doyal advised residents to use the occasion of the tropical disturbance in the Gulf to review their emergency preparedness and ensure they and their friends and families are equipped to handle flooding, power loss, and other issues that a major storm or hurricane can trigger.

“Our Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the system in the Gulf of Mexico, and will be helping lead any recovery efforts necessary if Montgomery County is impacted by this storm system,” Judge Doyal said.

“I have been in contact with emergency management and some of our county elected officials to ensure we are ready for anything.”

For the latest information, go to www.mctxoem.org

Hurricane season began June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30. According to the NOAA climate prediction center, officials predict an above average Atlantic hurricane season this year. The Atlantic season is likely to produce 11-17 named storms, of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes and 2-4 of those are expected to become major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.

“I am asking our department heads to review their continuity of operations plans and ensure this county is prepared to maintain essential functions in the event of any emergencies. I encourage our residents to do the same and do the appropriate planning to keep their families safe, whether it’s a hurricane, tropical storm, flooding or other emergency.” For more information, go to http://mctxoem.org/emergency-preparedness/