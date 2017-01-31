“Kaution’s First Case”

On Tuesday January 24, 2017 the Montgomery County Commissioners court approved a K-9 donation to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Department from Spring Creek K-9 out of Magnolia. Commissioner Charlie Riley also chose to fund the deputies K-9 stipend so that the team could get to work immediately. On January 26, 2017 Deputy K-9 Kaution and his partner hit the streets. Approximately an hour after starting their first shift The Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables deputies stopped a vehicle on traffic in the Hazy Hollow subdivision of Magnolia. The deputies on scene called for a K-9 and Deputy Williams and K-9 Kaution responded to the scene. The K-9 signaled a positive alert to the vehicle indicating the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Upon a further search of the vehicle deputies located over 2.5 grams of Methamphetamines, along with several prescription pills and some marijuana. Michael Steven Ray was arrested for Possession of a controlled substance and Mirna Silvestre was arrested for Possession of Dangerous drugs and Possession of Marijuana. Both were booked into Montgomery County Jail Without further incident.