KSTAR Interviews with the Montgomery County March Sixth Primary Election Candidates

by | Feb 9, 2018 | Local News

KSTAR is interviewing candidates in contested races and we will continue to post interviews as we conduct them. Click on the links below to listen to the interviews:

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Daniel Zientek

 

Matt Beasley

 

Ronnie Yeates