KSTAR Interviews with the Montgomery County March Sixth Primary Election Candidates by Beth O'Brien | Feb 9, 2018 | Local News KSTAR is interviewing candidates in contested races and we will continue to post interviews as we conduct them. Click on the links below to listen to the interviews: Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Daniel Zientek http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-5-DAN-ZIENTEK.mp3 Matt Beasley http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-5-MATT-BEASLEY.mp3 Ronnie Yeates http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-9-RONNIE-YEATES-JP-THREE.mp3