KSTAR Interviews with the Montgomery County March Sixth Primary Election Candidates-Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

KSTAR is interviewing candidates in contested races and we will continue to post interviews as we conduct them. Click on the links below to listen to the interviews with the candidates for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Note: KSTAR has reached out to candidate Jason Dunn, and we have not heard back from him yet.

Ronald Willingham: