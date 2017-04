KSTAR talks to Attorney Rusty Hardin about Charges being Dropped Against Montgomery County Judge Craig Doyal, County Commissioner Charlie Riley and Political Consultant Marc Davenport for allegedly Violating the Texas Open Meetings Act

To listen to the interview with Hardin, click on the link below: http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/4-4-RUSTY-HARDIN.mp3