KSTAR Visits with the Owners of 403 EATS, Tomball’s First Food Truck Park

To listen to the interview with Tomball Mayor Gretchen Fagan, click on the link below: http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/6-20-MAYOR-FAGAN-ON-FOOD-TRUCK-PARK.mp3