Lake Conroe and Lake Conroe Park to Remain Closed through Labor Day Weekend. Lake Conroe will not be open for recreational boating on Labor Day weekend due to hazardous debris and unsafe conditions on the reservoir; however, vessels will be allowed on the reservoir for the limited purposes of (i) clean up or debris removal or (ii) moving vessels to safe harbor or taking them off the water. All vessels will be limited to NO WAKE speed in all areas of the reservoir.Lake Conroe Park on SH 105 will also remain closed through Labor Day weekend due to debris and unsafe conditions. For additional information and further announcements, visit our website at www.sjra.net or like SJRA on Facebook @SanJacintoRiverAuthority

KSTAR interview Ronda Trow with the River Authority-click on the link below to hear the interview: