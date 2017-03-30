Last of five Woodlands jewelry store robbers found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, jurors in the 221st District Court of Montgomery County, Texas (Judge Lisa Michalk presiding) found Defendant Brandon Powell, 31, guilty of Aggravated Robbery. In a sentencing hearing held Wednesday, March 29, 2017, Judge Lisa Michalk sentenced Powell to 30 years in prison.

During trial, the jury heard testimony from a co-conspirator who testified as to Powell’s involvement in the Aggravated Robbery of the Jared’s Jewelry Store in The Woodlands, Texas on June 17, 2013 where more than $500,000 worth of jewelry was taken. Jurors also heard that Powell’s DNA was found on a mask located near the crime scene during an initial search of the property following the robbery. The State also presented the surveillance video showing the 90 second robbery wherein five masked men entered the store with a gun and multiple pick axes, and demanded that patrons and employees get on the ground. During the sentencing hearing on March 29, 2017, Prosecutor Laura Bond presented evidence of Powell’s prior criminal history, including a first degree felony probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a third degree felony probation for Possession of a Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility. Powell was on bond for two felony offenses at the time he committed the aggravated robbery at Jared’s.

Prosecutor Laura Bond: “Brandon Powell was the last of four defendants to finally be convicted and sentenced for this very violent Aggravated Robbery which was committed during the middle of the day here in Montgomery County. I commend the great work of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in this case, and Judge Michalk for continuing to send the strong message, that if you are convicted of committing a violent crime against the citizens of Montgomery County, you are going to be dealt with harshly.”