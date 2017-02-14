LAUNCH OF WEEKLY CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AT MCHD

Conroe, Texas – Montgomery County Hospital District, in partnership with Safe Kids Greater Houston, will be offering weekly car seat inspections and education to parents and caregivers by certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians beginning on Wednesday, February 15, at 9:00 am at Montgomery County Hospital District offices located at 1400 South Loop 336 West in Conroe. Appointments are required. You can sign up for your appointment by going to www.MoCoKids.org or calling 936-523-1146.

The inspection includes lessons on how to choose the right car seats for children, install and use them correctly, and register the seats so parents and caregivers will be notified if there is a recall. A reduced cost car seat program is also available for qualifying caregivers.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and the latest research from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that 59 percent of car seats are misused. Safe Kids Greater Houston added that using age- and size-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly is one of the best ways to reduce these deaths. “More than one-third of children 12 and younger who died in crashes in 2014 were unbuckled. Many of those kids could have survived if they had been buckled.”

NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible up to the top height or weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, he/she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat, a child should be placed in a booster seat until big enough to fit seat belts properly without help from a booster seat. The safest place for all kids under 13 is in the back seats of cars.

Inspections will be every week on Wednesday. Locations may vary. Appointments are required. Please go to www.MoCoKids.org or call 936-523-1146 for your appointment.

For more information on child car safety, as well as how to find other car seat check events, go to www.safercar.gov/parents or www.safekidsgreaterhouston.org.

