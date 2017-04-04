LIBERTY COUNTY SHERIFF RADER SWEARS IN TWO NEW RESERVE DEPUTIES

Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader is shown swearing in Reserve Deputy Ronald House and Reserve Deputy Gary Bowers as the family of Deputy Bowers proudly looks on. These two Deputies will bring the total reserves to eleven that now assist the Sheriff’s Office on a volunteer and unpaid basis donating their time and talents in serving the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Liberty County. These two men brings a large background of law enforcement experience with them that will be a tremendous asset to the agency.

Deputy Ronald House graduated from the Houston Police Academy in 1980 and retired from that department after almost 23 years of serving as a Patrol Supervisor and later in the Juvenile Division, Training Division and serving also on the Dignitary Protection Unit as well as providing security for the Houston Taiwan Embassy. His law enforcement background is certainly extensive and he presently holds a Masters certification with many hours of training. With his wife and children his family is a primary focus with one of his grandsons now even giving indications that he wants to follow in his Grand Dads footsteps by becoming a Peace Officer.

Deputy Gary Bowers graduated from the Angelina College Police Academy in 2001 and presently holds a Basic Certification. His first assignment was with the Sour Lake Police Department where he later moved on to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and served over nine years with that agency. While at these departments he worked the Patrol Division and was also assigned as the Kountze School Resource Officer. Bowers is married with two children and he was pleased to have his wife pin his badge on at the ceremony.

The Special Operations Division in which not only the Sheriff’s Reserves are assigned but the Chaplains Family Assistance Unit, the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA ) are all unpaid volunteers and they fully subscribe to the motto, “ Volunteers are not unpaid because they are worthless. They are unpaid because they are PRICELESS”.

Sheriff Rader is quoted as saying, “ We are excited to have these two men with many years of experience who want to work with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. They will help with extra patrol, traffic control, criminal investigations, in house training and will share many ideas in improving technical operations. So please help us welcome them to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.” ( End Quote ) (END)