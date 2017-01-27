LIBERTY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ANN MITCHELL PROMOTED TO SGT. INVESTIGATOR

Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader recently promoted Deputy Ann Mitchell to the rank of Sergeant Investigator and assigned her to the Criminal Investigation Division to assume her new duties. Sgt. Mitchell has eight proud years of Army military service from 1996 to 2004 in Korea as well as Iraq while stationed out of Ft. Hood, Texas and later Ft. Carson in Colorado. She presently serves as a Military Police Officer with the Army National Guard in Houston.

Mitchell’s law enforcement career started when she graduated from the City of Killeen Police Academy in June of 2008. Not one to remain “static” in her career field, she is trained in SWAT operations and holds certification in Homeland Security and Emergency Management through Central Texas College. She also holds an Advanced certification in law enforcement and also is a state certified police instructor. Mitchell also is a volunteer with the Sheriff’s Honor Guard team. Sgt. Mitchell came to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in March, 2016 where her abilities were quickly recognized by her fellow Deputes as well as her supervisors which accounts for her quick rise in the rank structure.

Sgt. Mitchell’s quick smile and interactive personality lends itself well to her desire to work in community activities and to deal with young children during various events and agency presentations. With pride she points to the fact that she is married to fellow Deputy Sean Mitchell, also with the Sheriff ‘s Office, in addition to their three children that grace their family. When Sgt. Mitchell was ask what her overall goals were for the Sheriff’s Office, she did not hesitate to say that she wished for more community involvement to help prevent criminal offenses and to solve those offenses that are not prevented. She went further with her eventual goals of someday becoming Captain of the Criminal Investigative Division. Needless to say she will have more than her share of case experience when that day comes because she is already carrying a very heavy case load as are all the other detectives assigned to her division.

Sheriff Rader probably summed it up best when he was quoted as saying, “…. Sgt. Mitchell, in addition to having several years of experience, works smart and pays attention to details. She is self-motivated and finishes any task without being pushed. She is bi-lingual which will be a big plus for our agency. I believe that she will be able to handle crimes against women in a very supportive role and will be able to give a “lady’s point of view” to investigation and other sensitive cases involving women while at the same time being able to grasp the details and clear cases of any other criminal investigation in which she is assigned…”.