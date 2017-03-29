LIBERTY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HOST RETIRED D.P.S. REUNION

If there was anything that shined brighter than the morning sun on this clear and sunny March 28th. day it would have to have been the many smiles and greetings of over 200 retired and active Texas Rangers and fellow Department of Public Safety Troopers at their 5th. annual Retired D.P.S. Troopers qualifications and fish fry hosted by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. This event has been held at the Liberty Sheriff’s firing range for the past few years when the active and retired D.P.S personnel conduct their yearly firearms qualification as well as gather to renew old friendships with fun, food and fellowship and an abundance of past “war stories”. This event was actually the brain child of Trooper Joe Harlson who, about five years ago, passed the idea onto Capt. Dan North of Company “A” to carry out the details of pulling such an annual event together each year and to see it grow. And grow it has with the first year drawing only 70 retirees and this year over 200 with a goal in the near future of over 500 in attendance.

When talking to Texas Ranger Major Frank Huff of Region One, he makes the goal of this event clear when he says, “ This is our way of giving back to the past generation of Troopers and Rangers who have paved the way for those of us today and for all their service to the State of Texas and its citizens in such a professional manner”. That similar description is given by our own Liberty County resident Texas Ranger Brandon Bess when he echoes, “ These guys have paved the road for us and we stand on their shoulders. It’s our way of paying them back a little for all they have done.”. Like any such large event it could not happen without the support and volunteers from such organizations as the American Association of State Troopers, D.P.S. Citizens Police Academy Alumni members and even our local volunteers from the Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department who pitched in to serve the food and to make this event very special for the retirees.

It is difficult to stand among these many D.P.S. active and retired Rangers and Troopers without reminding yourself of the many thousands of hours of law enforcement training and experience that is gathered into this one small area of time and place. This proud group of Rangers who were first informally organized in 1823 and then more formally organized in 1835 to guard our Texas borders stands as one of the most well- known and highly respected law enforcement agencies in the world today. One can only stand and admire the retired D.P.S. Texas State Troopers who now after many years of patrolling thousands of miles of lonely Texas highways where “back-up” was many miles away. Their areas stretching from the western borders of our state to the eastern borders of the piney woods and from the dusty panhandle of north Texas to the Gulf of Mexico, now perhaps gray haired and maybe moving a little slower than years ago, still stand straight and proud and with pride in their voice when they talk about their years of service with our Texas Department of Public Safety. A case in point was when I had the privilege of talking to 93 year old retired Trooper Elmer G. Michael who drove himself to this reunion. When asked if he has seen many changes in the D.P.S. since he first came to the agency in 1953 and retired 32 years later, he gave a huge smile and said that the laws, policy and procedures as well as technology have changed far beyond what anyone thought it would be in those bygone years.

The success and enjoyment of this reunion event can probably be summarized best by this quote from Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader, “ ..I want to thank Royce Wheeler for his dedication in making the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Range one of the best in Texas. I want to thank Commissioners Arthur and Reaves for their support in providing the necessary materials, awnings and picnic tables to make the range safe and useful. I would also like to thank everyone who volunteered to help serve food and clean up when everyone left. The Range Day for the retired Rangers and Texas State Troopers was a big success. The estimated attendance was around 250. The participants got to use a top quality range that is being used by not only the Sheriff’s Office but also at least 19 other agencies. Many friendships were renewed and many smiles were seen. I am glad that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office had the opportunity to host this event and look forward to making it better every year. A special thanks to Ranger Brandon Bess and Ranger Ryan Clendennen who organized this event”. (End Quote) (END)