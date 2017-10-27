LIBERTY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SWEARS IN 13 NEW RESERVES

On Monday, October 23rd, Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader swore in and welcomed 13 new Reserve Deputies from the recent Police Academy class #130. These reserves will primarily support the Patrol Division while completing an additional four phase training program. This training phase will consist of an additional 684 hours involving many aspects of law enforcement that is required of any peace officer on a daily basis. Although the reserves will function mostly in a patrol capacity the reserve force, itself, is assigned to the Special Operations Division which allows them to expand their duties to a multitude of other assignments within the agency. Because law enforcement , like so many other professions, has within it a wide variety of techniques and procedures, it is essential that standardization of performance evaluation is monitored and maintained.

Quite often it is ask what is the difference between a Reserve Deputy and a full time deputy. The answer is very simple in that the Reserve volunteers their time and receives no pay, whereas the full time deputies are paid. Other than that one very important item, all the training and requirements that pertains to full time peace officers also pertains to any and all reserves. All reserves have their regular “day jobs” but still find time to donate their free time to help support the Sheriff’s Office and the Community. Volunteers are a very critical part of any law enforcement agency as they help supplement the regular manpower of an agency without costing the tax paying public a thing when it comes to salary.

As an example, prior to the addition of these thirteen new reserves, the Sheriff’s Office had seven other reserves, who for the last nine months from January to September has accounted for 1,306 man-hours worked which has saved the tax paying public almost $26,000 in salary. With the addition of these new thirteen reserves, the hours donated and the savings in tax payer dollars will go up considerably. In closing the swearing in ceremony, Sheriff Rader expressed his appreciation to the new reserves and assured them they would be a major asset to the Sheriff’s Office and to the public they serve.