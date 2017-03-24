Life prison sentence given for defendant convicted of child sexual abuse.

On March 23, 2017, Defendant Joseph Adamick was sentenced to Life in prison for the felony offense of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child.

On Thursday, March 23, 2017 Judge Kathleen Hamilton in the 359th District Court sentenced Joseph Kevin Adamick to Life in prison on Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child. This was after a jury of Montgomery County citizens found him guilty on February 3, 2017. This Life sentence is for offenses that occurred between May and October of 2014. On October 24, 2014 officers were dispatched for a report of sexual abuse involving a child as young as four years old. The children were then interviewed at Children’s Safe Harbor and had Sexual Assault Nurse Examinations. During this process, Detectives learned that this Defendant had sexually assaulted three children under the age of ten over a course of time, on multiple occasions, and across multiple county lines.

Detective Shannon Spencer, who is assigned to the Special Victims/Crimes Against Children Unit, conducted the investigation for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, Det. Spencer discovered other prior victims for which Adamick had never been prosecuted. The case was charged by the District Attorney’s Office as Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child, involving 3 victims and two counties. The charge carried a range of punishment from 25 years to Life in prison, with no possibility for parole. After five days of testimony, the jury found the defendant guilty as charged of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child. The defendant elected to go to the Judge for punishment.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Assistant District Attorneys Rochelle Guiton and Lora Ciborowski presented evidence to the Judge about three additional victims of sexual abuse. After hearing evidence of three more victims, Judge Hamilton rendered her verdict of Life without parole. The Defendant had only one prior felony conviction for theft and other misdemeanor convictions, including Assault Family Violence and Terroristic Threat.

Prosecutor Rochelle Guiton: “I am excited that this family has some closure and that Joseph Adamick is no longer a threat to the children in our community. Everyone did their part to put away this predator for a long time.”