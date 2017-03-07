Lone Star College Debate Team wins state title

HOUSTON (March 6, 2017) – The Lone Star College-North Harris Speech and Debate Team, in conjunction with the Honors College at Lone Star College, claimed the 2017 State Title Championship during the Texas Community College Forensics Association State Tournament.

“These students worked very hard to prepare for this tournament,” said Wade Hescht, LSC-North Harris Speech professor and Speech and Debate Team coach. “I am very proud to say all 11 LSC team members from across the LSC system advanced to at least one out-round in their events.”

The LSC Speech and Debate team won in the following categories: Individual Events State Championship Sweepstakes; Debate Champion Sweepstakes; Overall Champion Sweepstakes; and the Collier Patton Cumulative Sweepstakes.

LSC students also won individual state championship awards for:

• Communication Analysis, Belle Nguyen

• Dramatic Interpretation, Raven Campos

• Duo Interpretation, Raven Campos and Carlos Figueroa

• Extemporaneous Speaking, Noah Miller

• Parliamentary Debate (co-champions) Noah Miller and Haley Porterfield and Jacob Files and Ben Maniscalo

• Poetry Interpretation, Carlos Figueroa

• Program of Oral Interpretation, Angie Cervantes

• Speech to Entertain, Carlos Figueroa

Figueroa also received the Top Speaker of Individual Events Award during the 2017 TCCFA State Championships held Feb. 10-12 at San Jacinto College. Eight colleges from across Texas competed in the event.

