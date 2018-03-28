Lone Star College Open House helps students start close, go far

HOUSTON (March 27, 2018) – Choosing where to continue your education can be a hard decision to make. There are lots of options and it can be overwhelming to choose. That’s why Lone Star College is hosting a series of Open Houses to take help answer your questions.

“Students often tell me stories about feeling nervous the first time they step onto a college campus,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “That’s a natural feeling, but attending an open house is a wonderful way to learn more about Lone Star College in an informal and friendly setting.”

LSC representatives will be on hand to answer questions about degree and certificate options. Financial aid information will also be available to help students learn about options to help pay for college.

“I chose Lone Star College-CyFair because I knew I could earn a quality education while living at home,” said Mikayla Kracko, LSC student. “Lone Star College offered much more than that. Lone Star College introduced me to community, a place where I could learn, give, and grow while finding and pursuing my passion.”

That’s just one of the many great reasons students choose LSC. They take advantage of high-quality higher education that is close to home and costs a fraction of four-year universities.

“It’s just not about saving money,” said Head. “Students who complete their first two years of college at a community college like Lone Star College and then transfer to a four-year institution are more likely to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.”

LSC offers many academic transfer degrees along with state-of-the-art workforce and career training to help students launch successful careers.

The Lone Star College Open House schedule is:

You won’t miss out on college activities by attending LSC. Student organizations will be on hand to share what campus life is like, along with the numerous clubs and intramural sports that are available.

Students can also learn about the Honor’s College at LSC which offers high-achieving students the opportunity to graduate with Honors distinction. LSC also offers GED® classes for students to gain a high school equivalency diploma to apply to college, start training or get a better job.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of $3.1 billion. LSC consists of six colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.