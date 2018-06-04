Lone Star College System Trustees to hold budget workshop and regular meeting June 7

HOUSTON (June 4, 2018) – The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will conduct a budget workshop Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. in the board room of the Lone Star College Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 for the purpose of reviewing the proposed budget for 2018-2019. No action will be taken.

The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will also hold its workshop and regular meeting Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 5 p.m. in the in the board room of the Lone Star College Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381.

The links for the board agendas are available online at LoneStar.edu/board the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, contact Jed Young, Executive Director of Communications, at 832.813.6521.

