Lone Star College System Trustees to hold tax hearing, regular meeting Oct. 5

HOUSTON (Oct. 2, 2017) –The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold the second of two Public Hearings on the 2017-18 proposed tax rate followed by its workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Lone Star College Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381. The first Public Hearing was held Oct. 2.

The link for the board agenda is available online at LoneStar.edu/board the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, contact Jed Young, Executive Director of Communications, at 832.813.6521.

This notice is given pursuant to Section 551.001 et seq. of the Texas Government Code.

