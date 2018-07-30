Lone Star College System Trustees to hold workshop and regular meeting Aug. 2 at LSC-North Harris campus

HOUSTON (July 30, 2018) – The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will conduct its workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at 5 p.m. in the Student Services Building – Room 208, on the campus of LSC-North Harris located at 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073.

Please note this meeting will not be held at the LSC-System Office in The Woodlands.

The links for the board agendas are available online at LoneStar.edu/board the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, contact Jed Young, Executive Director of Communications, at 832.813.6521.

This notice is given pursuant to Section 551.001 et seq. of the Texas Government Code.

