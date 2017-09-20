Lt. Col Allen West Event is Rescheduled! Ticket sales reopened

All previously purchased tickets are valid for this rescheduled event.

We have reopened all types of tickets temporarily. The venue has limited seating, so purchase your tickets now!

General seating tickets are $25 each, and preferred seating tickets are $75 each. Private reception tickets are available for $250 per person. Host Committee tickets also are available temporarily.

All proceeds of this event will benefit the Montgomery County Republican Party.

Tickets may be purchased online here or by check written out to MCRP and mailed to: MCRP, POB 45, Conroe, TX 77305. For more information, contact Republican Headquarters at 936-441-5621 or info@mcrp.org.

Event attendees will not receive paper tickets for admission but, instead, will need to check in at an admission desk located in the foyer of the Auditorium.