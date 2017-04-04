Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Magnolia High School UIL Academics District Champions

Magnolia, Texas (April 3, 2017) –The Magnolia High School UIL Academic Team won the District 20-5A Championship title on March 25 for the fourth year in a row!   This is the seventh time in the last ten years that Magnolia High School has been the district champion.   The school’s team had 77 competitors entered in the meet that competed in 21 academic events.  The team came home with 49 students placing in scoring positions and 33 of these qualified to advance to the region meet.   The total points earned by the high school was 570 points – incredible!  This could not be achieved without the hard work of the students who are dedicated to this program.  This group of students is led by 14 academic coaches who have spent countless hours working with these students preparing to compete.

 

The coaching staff consists of veteran coaches:  Susan Mathews – Accounting, Ashley Minter – Calculator Applications, Diane Murray – Computer Applications, Marcia Barren – Mathematics, Kimberly Bailey – Ready Writing, Kathy Celestine – Science, Anthony Lee – Social Studies; first year coaches:  Charles Koonce – Computer Science, Katherine Magdaleno – Number Sense, Stephanie Woods – Spelling & Vocabulary; and first year teachers who also took on coaching UIL:  Cassandra Cox – Current Issues & Events, Alec Brewster – Literary Criticism and Eric Schwerdtfeger – Speech & Debate.

The Magnolia High School One-Act Play Company contributed to the championship by winning their 9th straight District Championship with the play Moliere! The One-Act Play Company is led by

Rod Sheffield – Director and Carter Ridge – Theater Arts Teacher.

 

We would like to recognize all of the students and their success at the meet.   The students listed below all contributed to the school’s total 570 points.  The region qualifiers will be representing Magnolia High School at the Region 3-5A Academic meet to be hosted at MHS on April 7 and 8.  Congratulations to an awesome performance at the district meet and good luck at the region competition.

 

1st Place Individual Gold Medalists & Region Qualifiers
Student Name Event 2016-2017
Jacob Sass Accounting
Ryan Alford Calculator Applications
Kimberley Duncan Computer Applications
Jordan Griffin Computer Science
Sunny Tran Computer Science
Sarah Venables J-Editorial Writing
Jacob Sass Mathematics
McKenna Castleberry Ready Writing
Ethan Eyre S&D – Informative Speaking
John Pehrson S&D – LD Debate
Gabriel Frohaug Science, Top Chemistry & Top Biology
Terrell Ford Top Physics
1st Place Individual Gold Medalists & State Qualifiers
Student Name Event 2016-2017
Andrew Graziano S&D – CX Debate
Kaelan Replogle S&D – CX Debate

 

1st Place Team Gold Medalists
Accounting Jacob Sass, Emily Hubble, Caleb Wall, and Andrew Nunn
Computer Science Jordan Griffin, Sunny Tran, Trent Harris and Jonathan Herrera
Literary Criticism Carol Pettijohn, Brady Wilkins, Erin Anderson and Isaura Arellano
Speech & Debate Mark Blanchard, Carrington Bond Mauro, Ethan Eyre, Jaymie Gagliano, Andrew Graziano, Jason Gregg, Evan McDermott,

John Pehrson and Kaelan Replogle
Science Gabriel Frohaug, Terrell Ford, Brady Wilkins and Jordan Griffin

 

One-Act Play Awards
All-Star Cast Jacob Edwards and Alex Renouard
Honorable Mention Cast Award Lauren Eddings
Top Technician Julie Webb

 

2nd Place Individual Silver Medalists & Region Qualifiers
2 Emily Hubble Accounting
2 Brandon Frasier Computer Applications
2 Samantha Venables J-Editorial Writing
2 Sarah Venables J-Feature Writing
2 Carol Pettijohn Literary Criticism
2 Lucille Stinn Ready Writing
2 Andrew Graziano S&D – Informative Speaking
2 Ethan Eyre S&D – LD Debate
2 Terrell Ford Science

 

2nd Place Team Silver Medalists
Computer Applications Ryan Alford, Daniel Masud, Jacob Sass and Carmen Sanchez
Journalism Sarah Venables, Samantha Venables and Emma Coffelt
Mathematics Jacob Sass, Jordan Griffin, Daniel Masud and Trent Harris

 

 

3rd Place Individual Bronze Medalists & Region Qualifiers
3 Trent Harris Computer Science
3 Brady Wilkins Literary Criticism
3 John Pehrson S&D – Informative Speaking
3 Brady Wilkins Science

 

3rd Place Individual Bronze Medalists & STATE Qualifiers
3 Mark Blanchard S&D – CX Debate
3 Jaymie Gagliano S&D – CX Debate

 


4th Place Individual Medalists
4 Caleb Wall Accounting
4 Zachary Miller Computer Applications
4 Jonathan Herrera Computer Science
4 Emma Coffelt J-Headline Writing
4 Jaymie Gagliano S&D – Persuasive Speaking

 

5th Place Individual Medalists
5 Andrew Nunn Accounting
5 Daniel Masud Calculator Applications
5 Ryan Schulze Current Issues & Events
5 Erin Anderson Literary Criticism
5 Jordan Griffin Mathematics
5 Jordan Griffin Science

 

5th Place Individual Medalists & STATE Qualifiers
5 Carrington Bond Mauro S&D – CX Debate
5 Jason Gregg S&D – CX Debate

 

6th Place Individual Medalists
6 Jacob Sass Calculator Applications
6 Sarah Venables J-Headline Writing
6 Daniel Masud Mathematics
6 Evan McDermott S&D – LD Debate
6 Jaymie Gagliano S&D – Prose

 

PHOTO: Magnolia High School UIL District Champions 2017

 

 

