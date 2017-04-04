Magnolia High School UIL Academics District Champions

Magnolia, Texas (April 3, 2017) –The Magnolia High School UIL Academic Team won the District 20-5A Championship title on March 25 for the fourth year in a row! This is the seventh time in the last ten years that Magnolia High School has been the district champion. The school’s team had 77 competitors entered in the meet that competed in 21 academic events. The team came home with 49 students placing in scoring positions and 33 of these qualified to advance to the region meet. The total points earned by the high school was 570 points – incredible! This could not be achieved without the hard work of the students who are dedicated to this program. This group of students is led by 14 academic coaches who have spent countless hours working with these students preparing to compete. The coaching staff consists of veteran coaches: Susan Mathews – Accounting, Ashley Minter – Calculator Applications, Diane Murray – Computer Applications, Marcia Barren – Mathematics, Kimberly Bailey – Ready Writing, Kathy Celestine – Science, Anthony Lee – Social Studies; first year coaches: Charles Koonce – Computer Science, Katherine Magdaleno – Number Sense, Stephanie Woods – Spelling & Vocabulary; and first year teachers who also took on coaching UIL: Cassandra Cox – Current Issues & Events, Alec Brewster – Literary Criticism and Eric Schwerdtfeger – Speech & Debate. The Magnolia High School One-Act Play Company contributed to the championship by winning their 9th straight District Championship with the play Moliere! The One-Act Play Company is led by Rod Sheffield – Director and Carter Ridge – Theater Arts Teacher. We would like to recognize all of the students and their success at the meet. The students listed below all contributed to the school’s total 570 points. The region qualifiers will be representing Magnolia High School at the Region 3-5A Academic meet to be hosted at MHS on April 7 and 8. Congratulations to an awesome performance at the district meet and good luck at the region competition. 1st Place Individual Gold Medalists & Region Qualifiers Student Name Event 2016-2017 Jacob Sass Accounting Ryan Alford Calculator Applications Kimberley Duncan Computer Applications Jordan Griffin Computer Science Sunny Tran Computer Science Sarah Venables J-Editorial Writing Jacob Sass Mathematics McKenna Castleberry Ready Writing Ethan Eyre S&D – Informative Speaking John Pehrson S&D – LD Debate Gabriel Frohaug Science, Top Chemistry & Top Biology Terrell Ford Top Physics 1st Place Individual Gold Medalists & State Qualifiers Student Name Event 2016-2017 Andrew Graziano S&D – CX Debate Kaelan Replogle S&D – CX Debate 1st Place Team Gold Medalists Accounting Jacob Sass, Emily Hubble, Caleb Wall, and Andrew Nunn Computer Science Jordan Griffin, Sunny Tran, Trent Harris and Jonathan Herrera Literary Criticism Carol Pettijohn, Brady Wilkins, Erin Anderson and Isaura Arellano Speech & Debate Mark Blanchard, Carrington Bond Mauro, Ethan Eyre, Jaymie Gagliano, Andrew Graziano, Jason Gregg, Evan McDermott, John Pehrson and Kaelan Replogle Science Gabriel Frohaug, Terrell Ford, Brady Wilkins and Jordan Griffin One-Act Play Awards All-Star Cast Jacob Edwards and Alex Renouard Honorable Mention Cast Award Lauren Eddings Top Technician Julie Webb 2nd Place Individual Silver Medalists & Region Qualifiers 2 Emily Hubble Accounting 2 Brandon Frasier Computer Applications 2 Samantha Venables J-Editorial Writing 2 Sarah Venables J-Feature Writing 2 Carol Pettijohn Literary Criticism 2 Lucille Stinn Ready Writing 2 Andrew Graziano S&D – Informative Speaking 2 Ethan Eyre S&D – LD Debate 2 Terrell Ford Science 2nd Place Team Silver Medalists Computer Applications Ryan Alford, Daniel Masud, Jacob Sass and Carmen Sanchez Journalism Sarah Venables, Samantha Venables and Emma Coffelt Mathematics Jacob Sass, Jordan Griffin, Daniel Masud and Trent Harris 3rd Place Individual Bronze Medalists & Region Qualifiers 3 Trent Harris Computer Science 3 Brady Wilkins Literary Criticism 3 John Pehrson S&D – Informative Speaking 3 Brady Wilkins Science 3rd Place Individual Bronze Medalists & STATE Qualifiers 3 Mark Blanchard S&D – CX Debate 3 Jaymie Gagliano S&D – CX Debate

4th Place Individual Medalists 4 Caleb Wall Accounting 4 Zachary Miller Computer Applications 4 Jonathan Herrera Computer Science 4 Emma Coffelt J-Headline Writing 4 Jaymie Gagliano S&D – Persuasive Speaking 5th Place Individual Medalists 5 Andrew Nunn Accounting 5 Daniel Masud Calculator Applications 5 Ryan Schulze Current Issues & Events 5 Erin Anderson Literary Criticism 5 Jordan Griffin Mathematics 5 Jordan Griffin Science 5th Place Individual Medalists & STATE Qualifiers 5 Carrington Bond Mauro S&D – CX Debate 5 Jason Gregg S&D – CX Debate 6th Place Individual Medalists 6 Jacob Sass Calculator Applications 6 Sarah Venables J-Headline Writing 6 Daniel Masud Mathematics 6 Evan McDermott S&D – LD Debate 6 Jaymie Gagliano S&D – Prose END PHOTO: Magnolia High School UIL District Champions 2017