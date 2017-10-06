Magnolia ISD Board of Trustees to hold Meeting October 9th

Notice of Public Hearing and Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees Magnolia ISD

A Public Hearing and Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Magnolia ISD will be held October 9, 2017, beginning at 6:30 PM in the Board Room, 31141 Nichols Sawmill Rd., Magnolia, Texas 77355.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL AND DECLARATION OF QUORUM INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Texas Flag – Calem Birch – 5th Grade, Magnolia Elementary School Presenter: Principal Letty Roman S. Flag – Madison Whitt – 8th Grade, Bear Branch Jr. High School Presenter: Principal Dr. Ben King PRESENTATIONS/RECOGNITIONS The Board will recognize the National Merit Commended and Semifinalists Students

Presenter: Director Susie Johnson

The Board will recognize the Magnolia High School National Winners Chorale Choir

Presenter: Director Dr. Foy Campbell

SPECIAL PRESENTATION Stephens will recognize MISD Hurricane Harvey First Responders BREAK AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION – Participants must have turned in a request form, and must have followed Administrative channels before addressing the Participation is limited to five (5) minutes. Any complaint or charge brought against an employee, by name opposition, must be addressed through the proper administrative channels and will not be addressed directly through this agenda item. Please note the Board of Trustees shall not deliberate, respond, or make decisions regarding any subject that is not included on the agenda that is posted.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT (S) National Principals Month

Presenter: Superintendent Dr. Todd Stephens

Advanced Academics Update Presenter: Director Susie Johnson After-School Adventures Program Update Presenter: Director Stephanie Saker Bond Update

Presenter: Executive Director Tim Bruner

CONSENT AGENDA Approve minutes for September 11 Regular Meeting Approve monthly financials Approve transfer students Approve personnel recommendations CONSIDERED AGENDA PUBLIC HEARING Public Hearing on Magnolia ISD State Financial Accountability Rating (FIRST)

Presenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Erich Morris

Consider and approve a representative to the Houston Galveston Area Council General Assembly (HGAC)

Presenter: Board President Gary Blizzard

RECESS EXECUTIVE SESSION Pursuant to Texas Government Code 074, Personnel Discussion (s)/Recommendation(s) Pursuant to Gov’t Code 551.072, Discussion of Purchase, Sale, Exchange, or Value of Real Property POSSIBLE ACTION ARISING FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION ADJOURN

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(f). Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on: October 6, 2017.

For the Board of Trustees