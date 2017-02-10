Magnolia ISD Board of Trustees to Meet Monday, February 13th

Notice of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees Magnolia ISD

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Magnolia ISD will be held February 13, 2017, beginning at 6:30 PM in the Board Room, 31141 Nichols Sawmill Rd., Magnolia, Texas 77355.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

1. CALL TO ORDER/DECLARE QUORUM 2. IN VOCATION 3. P LEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE A. U.S. Flag-Emily Chartrand – Bear Branch 6th Grade Presenter: Principal Tommy Burns B. Texas Flag-Natalie Smith, 5th Grade – Williams Elementary Presenter: Principal Kelly Jones 4. P RESENTATION / RECOGNITION A. Rodeo Art Finalists Presenter: Fine Arts Director Dr. Foy Campbell B. Conroe Art League Student Show Presenter: Fine Arts Director Dr. Foy Campbell C. Magnolia Education Foundation Grant Recipients Presenter: MEF Board President Pam Rogers 5. BREAK 6. AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION – Participants must have turned in a request form, and must have followed Administrative channels before addressing the board. Participation is limited to five (5) minutes. Any complaint or charge brought against an employee, by name opposition, must be addressed through the proper administrative channels and will not be addressed directly through this agenda item. Please note the Board of Trustees shall not deliberate, respond, or make decisions regarding any subject that is not included on the agenda that is posted. 7. S UPERINTENDENT REPORT- (s) A. Student Leadership Visits State Capitol Presenter: Superintendent Dr. Todd Stephens B. Graduation Plan Update

Presenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Anita Hebert C. Bond Update Presenter: Executive Director Tim Bruner 8. CONSENT AGENDA A. Approve minutes B. Approve monthly financials C. Approve transfer students D. Approve personnel recommendations E. Call School Board Election for May 6, 2017 F. Approve Joint Election Agreement with Montgomery County G. Approve Contract with Montgomery County for Election Services H. Approve Joint Election Contract with City of Magnolia for Election Services I. Approve to Reschedule March 13 Board Meeting to March 6, 2017 J. Approve Copier Contract for Ricoh K. Approve Application for Low Attendance Day Waiver 9. CONSIDERED AGENDA A. Consider and Approve 2017-2018 School Calendar Presenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jason Bullock B. Review TASB Policy Update 107, affecting (LOCAL) policies Presenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jason Bullock 1. CDC(Local): Other Revenues – Gifts and Solicitations 2. CJ(Local): Contracted Services 3. DC(Local): Employment Practices 4. DEE(Local): Compensation and Benefits – Expense Reimbursement 5. DFAA(Local): Probationary Contracts – Suspension/Termination During Contract 6. DFBA(Local): Term Contracts – Suspension/Termination During Contract 7. FEA(Local): Attendance – Compulsory Attendance 8. FFA(Local): Student Welfare – Wellness and Health Services 9. FJ (Local): Student Fundraising 10.GE(Local): Relations with Parent Organizations C. Consideration and Possible approval to move forward with the 2007 Bond Refunding Presenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Erich Morris 10. EXECUTIVE SESSION A. Personnel Discussion(s) /Recommendations (s), Pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074 B. Discussion of Purchase, Sale, Exchange, or Value of Real Property, Pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code 551.072

11. POSSIBLE ACTION ARISING FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION 12. ADJOURN

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(f). Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on: February 10, 2017

