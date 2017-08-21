Magnolia ISD to hold Monthly Board meeting Monday, August 21st

Notice of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees Magnolia ISD

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Magnolia ISD will be held August 21, 2017, beginning at 6:30 PM in the Board Room, 31141 Nichols Sawmill Rd., Magnolia, Texas 77355.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

1. CALL TO ORDER/DECLARE QUORUM 2. IN VOCATION 3.PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – U.S. Flag and Texas Flag 4. AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION – Participants must have turned in a request form, and must have followed Administrative channels before addressing the board. Participation is limited to five (5) minutes. Any complaint or charge brought against an employee, by name opposition, must be addressed through the proper administrative channels and will not be addressed directly through this agenda item. Please note the Board of Trustees shall not deliberate, respond, or make decisions regarding any subject that is not included on the agenda that is posted. 5. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT (s) A. Special Presentation Presenter: Dr. Todd Stephens B. Facilities Bond Update Presenter: Executive Director Tim Bruner C. Curriculum Report 1. 2017 STAAR Accountability Report Presenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Anita Hebert 6. CONSENT AGENDA A. Approve Minutes for Workshop and Regular board meeting of July 17, and Special board meeting of August 7, 2017 B. Approve Monthly Financials C. Approve Personnel Recommendations D. Approve Out of District Transfer Students E. Approve Resolution regarding Hazardous Transportation Route Areas F. Approve Off-Campus PE Program (Update)

G. Approve 2017-2018 PDAS Appraisal Calendar and Appraisers H. Approve TASB (LOCAL) Policy Update 108 I. Approve Policy Revision DEC (LOCAL): Compensation & Benefits/Leaves & Absences 7. P P UBLIC HEARING – Open to public participation resenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Erich Morris A. Discussion of 2017-2018 Proposed Budget B. Discussion of 2017-2018 Proposed Tax Rate 8. CONSIDERED AGENDA A. Consider and approve Adoption of 2017-2018 Proposed Budget Presenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Erich Morris B. Consider and approve Adoption of the 2017-2018 Proposed Tax Rate for Maintenance and Operations Presenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Erich Morris C. Consider and approve Adoption of the 2017-2018 Proposed Tax Rate for Debt Services Presenter: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Erich Morris D. Consider and approve 2017-2018 Student Code of Conduct Presenter: Director of Student Services Rob Stewart E. Overview of 2017-2018 Student Handbook Presenter: Director of Student Services Rob Stewart F. Consider and approve Resolution to re-appoint committee member to Westwood Magnolia Improvement District Board of Directors Presenter: Dr. Todd Stephens 9. RECESS 10. EXECUTIVE SESSION A. Personnel Discussion (s), Recommendations(s), Pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074 B. Discussion of Purchase, Sale, Exchange, or Value of Real Property, Pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code 551.072 11. P OSSIBLE ACTION ARISING FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION A. Consideration and possible action regarding the adoption of a Resolution approving the District’s acquisition of real property identified as approximately 31 acres of land, more or less, out of a 42.533 acre tract out of Country Forest West, Abstract 397, Montgomery County, Texas, owned by A Song Real Properties TX, LLC, located on the north side of FM 1488, north of the Magnolia Parkway Elementary School, and authorizing the Superintendent to investigate and inspect the property, to negotiate an offer with the owner of the property, and execute all documents necessary to acquire the Property on behalf of the District as set forth in the Resolution.

ADJOURN

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(f). Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on: August 18, 2017

For the Board of Trustees