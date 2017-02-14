Magnolia ISD Releases Statement on Magnolia High School Senior killed in car accident Tuesday morning

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident involving one of our senior students at Magnolia High School. Darian Eckhardt has been a member of the Magnolia ISD community since kindergarten and was active in Magnolia High theatre. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy goes to her family. Our administration is working with the family during this difficult time. Magnolia ISD is providing additional counselors to support our students and staff through the grief process.