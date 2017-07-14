Magnolia ISD’s Board of Trustees to hold Meeting July 17th

Notice of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees Magnolia ISD

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Magnolia ISD will be held July 17, 2017, beginning at 6:30 PM in the Board Room, 31141 Nichols Sawmill Rd., Magnolia, Texas 77355.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

1. CALL TO ORDER/DECLARE QUORUM 2. IN VOCATION 3. P LEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE- U.S. Flag and Texas Flag 4. AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION-Participants must have turned in a request form, and must have followed Administrative channels before addressing the board. Participation is limited to five (5) minutes. Any complaint or charge brought against an employee, by name opposition, must be addressed through the proper administrative channels and will not be addressed directly through this agenda item. Please note the board of the Board of Trustees shall not deliberate, respond, or make decisions regarding any subject that is not included on the agenda that is posted. 5. S UPERINTENDENT REPORT: A. Demographic Update Presenter: Bob Templeton/Templeton Demographics B. STAAR Update Presenter: Dr. Anita Hebert C. Bond Update Presenter: Tim Bruner 6. CONSENT AGENDA A. Approve Minutes for Regular meeting of May, 2017 B. Approve Monthly Financials for May and June 2017 C. Approve Out of District Transfer Students D. Approve Personnel Recommendations E. Approve Off-Campus Physical Education Programs F. Approve 2017 Expedited Waivers G. Approve 2017-2018 Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) MOU

7. CONSIDERED AGENDA A. Consider and approve Agreement for the Purchase of Attendance Credits (Netting Ch. 42 Funding) Presenter: Dr. Erich Morris B. Consider and approve RFQ #071117: Proposal for Real Estate Consulting (advisor/negotiator) services Presenter: Dr. Erich Morris C. Consider and approve End of Year Budget Amendments Presenter: Dr. Erich Morris D. Review TASB Policy Update 108 Presenter: Dr. Jason Bullock E. Appoint Board Delegate and Alternate to serve on 2017-2018 TASB Delegate Assembly Presenter: Gary Blizzard 8. RECESS 9. EXECUTIVE SESSION A. Consult with District’s legal counsel to receive legal advice regarding Level III grievance appeal process and to receive legal advice regarding parent/student Level III grievance appeal, pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code Chapter 551.071 B. Hear and consider Level III parent/student grievance appeal filed under Magnolia ISD Board Policy FNG, pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code Chapter 551.0821 C. Consult with District’s legal counsel regarding boundary dispute with the Montgomery County Appraisal District, pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code Chapter 551.071 D. Personnel Discussion(s),/Recommendations(s),Pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074 E. Discussion of Purchase, Sale, Exchange, or Value of Real Property, Pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code 551.072 10. P OSSIBLE ACTION ARISING FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION 11. ADJOURN

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(f). Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on:

For the Board of Trustees