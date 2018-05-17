MAGNOLIA ISD’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING MAY 21ST

Notice of Special Meeting

The Board of Trustees Magnolia ISO

A Special Meeting of the Board of Trnstees of Magnolia ISD will be held May 21, 2018, beginning at 7:30 AM in the Board Room, 31141 Nichols Sawmill Rd., Magnolia, Texas 77355.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any f01mal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

CALL TO ORDER/DECLARE QUORUM PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – S. Flag and Texas Flag CONSENT AGENDA Approve to reschedule July 9 Board Meeting to July 23, 2018 PUBLIC HEARING – Open to public participation Presenter: Erich Morris Discussion of 2018-2019 Proposed Tax Rate CONSIDERED AGENDA Consider and approve Adoption of the 2018-2019 Proposed Tax Rate for Maintenance and Operations

Presenter: Dr. Erich Morris

Consider and approve Adoption of the 2018-2019 Proposed Tax Rate for Debt Services

Presenter: Dr. Erich Morris

Consider and approve a Resolution setting the overall tax rate at $1.3795 Presenter: Erich Morris Consider and approve an Order for calling for a Tax Ratification Election, making provision for the conduct of the election on August 14, 2018, and resolving others matters incident and related to such election

Presenter: Dr. Erich Morris

Consider and approve a Resolution pledging to lower the Interest & Sinking Fund Tax Rate if an election to ratify the current 3795 tax rate is approved

Presenter: Dr. Erich Morris

Consider and approve Contract with Montgomery County for election services Presenter: Erich Morris

G. Consider and approve MISD Bulk Fuel RFP #070118-01 Presenter: Joe Dives

Consider and approve Resolution to consider alternative graduation requirements for students who entered grade 9 before the 2011- 12 school year

Presenter: Dr. Anita Hebe1i

RECESS EXECUTIVE SESSION Personnel Discussion (s), Recommendations(s), Pursuant to Gov’t Code 551.074 Discussion of Purchase, Sale, Exchange, or Value of Real Property, Pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code 551.072 Consultation with Attorney, Pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code 551.071 POSSIBLE ACTION ARISING FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION ADJOURN

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(1). Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]