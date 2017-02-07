Magnolia West High School Vandalism

Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and arresting a subject that broke into the Magnolia West High school. On Thursday morning at approximately 1:00am the Magnolia West High School located on FM 1774 was broken into and vandals created tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the interior of the school and several computers were also smashed. Below are several pictures of the suspect and the damage created. Montgomery County Crime Stoppers may offer a reward up to $1000 for information leading to the identification and or arrest of suspects in this case. ALL tips are completely anonymous. You can leave tips by calling 1-800-392-STOP, the free app “P3TIPS” or through the website www.MontgomeryCountyCRIMESTOPPERS.org.